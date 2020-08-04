Crash on Route 890 injured one person Tuesday morning

AUGUSTAVILLE – An overnight accident had a section of Route 890 closed for a time—the road is now open and state police are investigating.

The road was closed near the intersection with Brush Valley Road after a 1:45am collision. At least one person was said to be injured and taken to a hospital. Crews spent several hours cleaning up diesel fuel, fire police were on the scene directing traffic.

Volunteer fire fighters from Sunbury and out of town units were on the scene for four to five hours. Northumberland County Communications tells us state troopers are investigating.