Governor Tom Wolf talks high school sports, and student safety

Governor Wolf: Reopening guidance for schools should align with playing fields

Updated guidance for schools and sports expected mid-week

HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf this week addressed new guidelines for high school sports as schools get ready for reopening, and as the PIAA announced recently that they wouldn’t allow spectators at games. In a press conference Monday, Governor Wolf said guidance has changed since they began the conversations a few months ago, when they thought we were flattening the curve on COVID-19.

He says what happens in the schools should be consistent with what happens on the playing fields, “If the school is going completely virtual, it seems hard to justify having in-person contact sports being played in the fall. If the school is going to be open and feels it’s safe, teachers, administrators, parents feel it’s safe to reopen, than that’s a different proposition for contact sports.”

Governor Wolf says he’s trying to allow for different situations in different parts of the state, “We do have some diversity and their sports decisions and their education decisions should be governed by what’s going on locally.”

But, Governor Wolf adds, it’s still a work in progress, “The situation changes everyday across the state and within the state, any given day, it’s very different from one place, one region to another. We’re just trying to keep up with the virus and give the guidance that we can to help parents feel, and the students feel, teachers, coaches, and administrators feel that they can safely come back to education.”

Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine, said Monday that more formal guidelines are expected in the next two days.