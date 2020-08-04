Associated Press Headlines: 12-year-old dies in Lycoming County

AP PA Headlines 8/4/20

MONTGOMERY, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old boy was killed in a forklift accident in central Pennsylvania over the weekend. State police and the Lycoming County coroner’s office said the Ronks resident was riding on a forklift with two other people down a long driveway in Clinton Township on Saturday night. The coroner’s office said the forklift rolled down an embankment, trapping 12-year-old Samuel Beiler under the machine. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 10:30 p.m. Saturday due to multiple blunt force trauma.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania health officials are reporting no new deaths attributed to COVID-19 for the first time in more than four months. The state’s death toll stood at 7,209 on Monday. The last time that neither the state Department of Health nor a county health department confirmed a new coronavirus death was on March 20, when the statewide death toll stood at one. The Health Department reported 565 new virus infections on Monday. More than 114,000 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A report by Pennsylvania’s elections agency suggests lawmakers require counties to distribute mail-in ballots earlier for the 2020 General Election and beyond, among other recommendations. The Department of State’s review of the June 2 primary said there were relatively few problems with new voting machines.

It says lawmakers should allow mail-in ballots to count if they’re postmarked by election day and show up in county offices by the following Friday. The 43-page report says counties should be allowed to begin handling ballots three weeks ahead of election day in the “pre-canvass” process. About 1.3 million people voted in the primary in person, and about 1.5 million voted by mail.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old boy struck by a bullet on the front porch of a west Philadelphia home over the weekend has died. Staff Inspector Sekou Kinebrew told The Philadelphia Inquirer that Jones was pronounced dead at 1 p.m. Monday. The boy had been sitting on the porch next to his toy race car and scooter when gunfire broke out on the block at about 7:40 p.m. Saturday, officials said. A spokeswoman for Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where the boy was taken, said she couldn’t comment. Prosecutors earlier said one man was charged and two more were being sought.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Trump administration is awarding more than $35 million in Justice Department grants to nonprofit organizations that provide safe housing for survivors of human trafficking. The grants are being announced Tuesday at a White House event to be attended by Attorney General William Barr and the president’s daughter and adviser, Ivanka Trump. The White House says more than 70 organizations in 33 states will share the grants. The money is to be used to provide transitional or short-term housing assistance to survivors, and can be used to pay rent, utilities or related expenses, such as a security deposit.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The U.S. Navy is investigating a video in which military work dogs attacked a “Colin Kaepernick stand-in” during a demonstration at a Navy Seal Museum fundraiser. The event happened last year at the museum in Fort Pierce, Florida, but the video resurfaced over the weekend. On Sunday, the U.S. Navy said in a statement that it appears no active duty personnel were involved. The videos show dogs attack a man in heavy padding wearing a Kaepernick jersey. Rifle-carrying men in fatigues approach him yelling, “On your belly.” He replies, “Oh, man, I will stand,” as the crowd laughs.

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s police chief is urging the City Council to tell protesters to stop visiting the homes of elected officials and others during emotional debates over reducing funding for police. Chief Carmen Best wrote a letter to the council after protesters showed up at her home Saturday night. Best said council members needed to forcefully call for the end of the tactics. Protesters recently appeared outside the homes of Mayor Jenny Durkan and some people on the City Council as demonstrations continue following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Authorities assured Best her family and property would be protected.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House Oversight Committee has invited the new postmaster general to appear at a hearing next month to examine operational changes to the U.S. Postal Service that are causing delays in mail deliveries. Louis DeJoy, a Republican fundraiser who took the job in June, has eliminated overtime for hundreds of thousands of postal workers and ordered that mail be kept until the next day if postal distribution centers are running late. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat who chairs the Oversight panel, says the Sept. 17 hearing will focus on “the need for on-time mail delivery during the ongoing pandemic and upcoming election.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is claiming he has the authority to issue an executive order on mail-in ballots, though it is is unclear what he could do to curtail the practice. Trump told reporters at a White House press conference Monday: “I have the right to do it. We haven’t gotten there yet, we’ll see what happens.” Trump is arguing that the increasing use of voting by mail could increase election fraud and uncertainty. Trump adds that Republicans are planning to file suit as soon as Tuesday to try to block Nevada’s expansion of mail-in voting. Despite Trump’s claim, nearly all election procedures are governed on a state-by-state basis, with the remainder set by Congress or enshrined in the Constitution.

UNDATED (CBS) – The Navy is in hot water after a video surfaced from a fundraiser last year. At a Navy SEAL Museum fundraiser, they were showing off what some of the Navy’s K-9’s are capable of. The video shows a man in a protective suit getting attacked by multiple dogs. But draped over the protective suit, is a Colin Kaepernick jersey.

In a statement, the Navy said in part, “the inherent message of this video is completely inconsistent with the values and ethos of Naval Special Warfare and the U.S. Navy.” They went on to say an investigation is under way but they don’t believe any active duty Navy officers or equipment were used in the demonstration. Many people have criticized Colin Kaepernick and others who kneel for the National Anthem, saying it’s disrespectful to the military.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Jill Karofsky has finished her 100-mile ultramarathon after being sworn in mid-run. Karofsky was sworn in around 1 p.m. Saturday at the 35-mile marker of her route in south-central Wisconsin. State Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet administered the oath of office in Basco. Karofsky began running Saturday at 6 a.m. WMTV-TV reports the run took her about 34 hours to complete. She finished Sunday. Karofsky shared an image of herself at mile 99 on Twitter around 3 p.m. Sunday. The liberal-leaning Karofsky defeated incumbent Daniel Kelly in April to narrow the court’s conservative majority to 4-3.

NEW YORK (AP) — It may have been a surprise release, but it should comes as no surprise how well Taylor Swift’s new album is doing on the charts. “folklore” makes its debut at number one on the Billboard 200 albums chart. “folklore” has also sold more copies in its first week than any other album released this year. It’s Swift’s seventh number-one album of her career.

UNDATED (CBS) – If you don’t mind splashing around in someone else’s pool, there’s now an app that lets you rent someone’s swimming pool ‘by the hour’. The app is called ‘Swimply’ and it’s kinda like AirBnB, except instead of renting the whole house, you just get the pool (and sometimes they’ll even throw in the BBQ). Rentals range from 45-to-a hundred bucks an hour. The app’s been around for a couple of years but since so many resorts are closed because of the pandemic, they’re seeing a 2-thousand percent increase in new users.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — You may have heard of newlywed couples riding around in a car with a string of cans trailing behind it. But what about a newly married couple traveling across the Antarctic on a fishing boat? That is what happened to a New Zealand couple that got stranded on the remote Falkland Islands in March because of the coronavirus. The couple got married Feb. 29th and planned to spend two weeks on the Falklands. But the virus scuttled those plans — and they couldn’t find a way to fly home. Eventually the couple got permission to hitch a ride on the fishing boat that traveled more than 5,000 nautical miles to get them back home. The couple is now back home — savoring an unexpected, but wonderful honeymoon. .

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved