Only a slight increase in Valley COVID-19 cases Monday

HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health says there are six new COVID-19 cases in The Valley, and no new cases are reported at the Lewisburg Federal Pen.

In Harrisburg, the health department says there are four new coronavirus positive tests reported among Northumberland County residents. The county’s total is now 407 positive tests since the pandemic began. Eleven residents have died, according to previous releases from the state.

In Snyder and Union County, one new case is reported in each county. Snyder County’s total number of positive cases is now 98, and Union County’s is 173. Both counties have had two deaths reported previously. Three deaths were reported in Montour County, their total is the same Monday, with 93 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

At the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary, no change in the previously released numbers from the Federal Bureau of Prisons. At midday, they reported 35 positive tests among inmates, and one staff who has recovered from COVID-19.

No new deaths are reported in Pennsylvania. There are 565 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 114,155.