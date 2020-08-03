Eagles coach has COVID: AP News from around the state and more…

AP PA Headlines 8/3/20

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for COVID-19. The Eagles released a statement Sunday night saying Pederson hasn’t experienced any symptoms, is feeling well and under self-quarantine. The team also said any person who was in close contact with Pederson has been notified and will be tested daily. Per NFL protocols, Pederson must wait at least five days and have consecutive negative tests at least 24 hours apart during that five-day span before he can return to the team’s practice facility.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Authorities say a 7-year-old child playing with a toy on the front porch of a west Philadelphia house was shot in the head after gunfire broke out on the block. Police said the boy was taken to a hospital and then to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, where he was listed in critical condition after the 7:40 p.m. Saturday shooting. Police said an arrest was made but no weapon was recovered. The city’s police commissioner, Danielle Outlaw, said she and other officials were “heartbroken by the tragedy.”

HARLEIGH, Pa. (AP) — State police are searching for a vehicle that fled the scene after striking and killing a construction workers on Interstate 81 in northeastern Pennsylvania over the weekend. Police in Luzerne County say the sedan was heading north on the interstate in the right lane, which was closed due to active nighttime construction. Police said the vehicle struck 30-year-old Kevin Dendulk shortly before 1:30 a.m. Saturday in Hazle Township and didn’t stop, continuing to travel in the closed right lane of I-81 north. Police said a deputy county coroner pronounced the Royersford resident dead at the scene less than an hour later.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — An architectural panel in Philadelphia has declined to approve demolition of a shuttered 19th-century church sought by the New Jersey developer who bought the building earlier this year but says the crumbling structure faces imminent collapse. The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the architectural committee of the Philadelphia Historical Commission instead asked developer Humberto Fernandini to come up with alternatives to rehabilitate St. Laurentius in Fishtown, which neighbors and former parishioners have been campaigning to save for years. Fernandini bought the building in January from the archdiocese of Philadelphia, saying he was “committed to keeping the church standing.”

