13 new cases of COVID-19 in the Valley, most in Union County

HARRISBURG – The state Department of Health says there are 13 new COVID-19 positive test results in The Valley; seven of those are reported in Union County.

The state reports a total of 172 positive COVID-19 test results among Union County residents, most of the recent numbers are at the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary where 35 inmates have the disease. The BOP says no staff members at Lewisburg have COVID, and at Allenwood federal facilities, one inmate and one staffer have, or were, infected.

Locally, in other counties in The Valley, Snyder County has four new cases, for a total of 97 cases. Northumberland County has two more cases, for a total of 403 since the pandemic began. Montour County no additional cases, 93 reported so far.

The PA Department of Health is also reporting that the recovery rate is increasing, now at 76%. The rate was posted as 75% the day before.Statewide, five new deaths are reported, for a total of 7,204 in Pennsylvania. Locally, in previous updates, the state said 11 deaths were reported in Northumberland County, two in Snyder County, two in Union County, and three in Montour County.

At Valley hospitals, two people are admitted for COVID-19. Geisinger Danville has both of those patients. Neither Geisinger Shamokin, nor Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg report they have any COVID cases. No ventilators are in use for coronavirus in The Valley.