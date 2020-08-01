Union County COVID cases rise to 165, 33 new cases, presumed at Lewisburg Pen

Associated Press

LEWISBURG – The number of Union County COVID-19 cases is rising fast, presumably because of the outbreak at the Lewisburg Federal Penitentiary; 33 new cases are reported, bringing the county’s total to 165. Most of those cases are reportedly are at the penitentiary where the Federal Bureau of Prisons is confirming 18 at the pen, with many more tests pending, and more positive results likely.

The state Department of Health reports Saturday, few or no increases in other Valley counties. Union County had 132 cases Friday, and that was updated to 165 Saturday. No change in the number of deaths reported in Union County, at two. 165 is the number of Union County residents who have ever tested positive since the pandemic began.

Snyder County has one additional case, bringing their total to 94, with two deaths reported. Montour and Northumberland County have no new COVID-19 cases nor any new deaths reported. Montour has had 93 cases and three deaths, Northumberland County 401 cases and 11 deaths.

Statewide, 888 new cases are reported, the state’s total is now 112,936. 15 additional deaths are reported, for a total of 7,204. Allegheny County has 66 new cases, and Philadelphia has 167.