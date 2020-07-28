Valley woman accused of threatening a man with knives

MIDDLEBURG – A Northumberland woman was arrested after police say she threatened a man with two knives in Middleburg. Middleburg police tell us 31-year-old Taylor Moyer threatened man over the phone on July 8.

She is accused of driving to the man’s home and entering it and grabbing two knives inside the home. Police say she threatened the man with the knives and also injured him during the altercation, before leaving the home. Moyer was arrested in Northumberland and charged with burglary, aggravated and simple assault, possession of a weapon, terroristic threats and harassment. She was released on bail.