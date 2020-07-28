Geisinger President says restaurants and bars should heed guidelines

DANVILLE – Geisinger President & CEO Dr. Jaewon Ryu believes bars and restaurants are too big of a risk for exposure to the coronavirus. Dr. Ryu said, “Any large gathering, whether indoor or outdoor, where people are going to be near one another…that’s a high risk environment. I think with bars and restaurants in particular, if you are eating or drinking and obviously masking, that has to come off.”

Ryu continued, “At bars and restaurants, people are congregated in an indoor environment in an enclosed space, and often times there are a lot of people there. Those are setups for the transmission of the virus. We should still continue to avoid those environments and of course do the masking, absolutely anytime you are going to be around people. He encouraged all businesses to heed guidelines from the state and federal government.

Dr. Ryu gave a news conference lastweek and said coronavirus cases are skyrocketing across the country. He said in the last week or two within the Geisinger Health System, they are averaging 25 positive cases per day. Three or four weeks ago it was 16 cases per day on average.