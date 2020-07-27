Low cases of COVID-19 in The Valley, and few hospitalizations

HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health says there is just one new case of COVID-19 in The Valley, and the local hospitalization rate remains low.

The state said one new case was reported in Union County, bring their total to 124 people testing positive for COVID-19 since the pandemic began. Two deaths were previously reported in Union County. Other counties had no increases:

Snyder County has 87 cases so far and two deaths reported previously.

Montour County has 91 cases and has had three deaths.

Northumberland County has had coronavirus 381 cases, eleven deaths and no new cases reported Monday.

At Valley health care facilities, only three COVID-19 patients are in the hospital. Geisinger has two patients in at Danville, and Evangelical Community Hospital has one. No one is on a ventilator or ECMO device and there have been no recent deaths from COVID-19 locally.

Statewide numbers, 108,264 cases are reported Monday, that is an increase of 839, many of which were from Philadelphia County (166) and Allegheny County (180). Four new deaths are reported statewide for a total of 1,122.

No change in the Long Term Care Facility numbers locally.

You can see the state’s latest numbers HERE.