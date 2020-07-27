Governor Wolf lets transparency law take effect without veto

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf allowed a government transparency bill he once adamantly opposed lapse into law without his signature. A news service, The Center Square, in Philadelphia is reporting that the governor admonished House Bill 2463 as “foolish” and “thoughtless” and little more than a talking point for Republican majorities in the House and Senate, even though it was approved unanimously with bipartisan support.

The legislation requires state agencies to fulfill Right to Know records requests during disaster declarations. Rep. Seth Grove, R-York, sponsored the bill last spring after the administration denied access to public records to media outlets and others seeking specific data about the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wolf – who said he supports government transparency – said the legislation afforded no protections for employees who may be forced to enter state buildings during the pandemic. He also worries the “poorly drafted” language will compel the release of sensitive documents typically exempt from the 2010 RTK law. (thecentersquare.com)