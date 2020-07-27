Sunbury City Hall, police station closed, council meeting cancelled

Sunbury employee tests positive for COVID-19, department closes to public

SUNBURY— Sunbury City Hall and the Sunbury Police Department in the M & T building are closed to the public after a city employee tested positive for COVID-19.

Sunbury police chief Brad Hare says the M & D building has been closed for cleaning. The police department is still working and they are taking all precautions. Officers are currently operating out of their cruisers. City residents who need police can still call 9-1-1 or the non-emergency number.

Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich tells WKOK city employees have been sent home for two days while City Hall undergoes a thorough cleaning by an outside contractor. He says the city is following all CDC guidelines. Tonight’s city council meeting has been cancelled.