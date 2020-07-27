Dozens of rally goers gathered in Mifflinburg for protests

MIFFLINBURG – There were dozens of people on many of the street corners and parks in Mifflinburg Sunday as a socially distanced protest was held. Participants were primarily part of a LGBTQ Pride Parade but there were a few counter protesters.

The protest was organized, sponsored and promoted by the I Am Alliance, Green New Deal Lewisburg, If Not Us Then Who, Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society and Mifflinburg Against Racism and Hate. Saturday, at the nearby Wenger’s store, a 1st Amendment Support Rally was held to raise funds for the families murder victims from a shooting earlier this month.