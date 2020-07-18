New Numbers: Four Snyder County COVID cases, 100,000+ statewide

HARRISBURG – Snyder County has four new cases of COVID-19 county wide, and that number includes three residents of a Snyder County Long Term Care Facility who have tested positive for the coronavirus. The state Department of Health reported that one Snyder County facility has six residents who have or had COVID-19. There are no employees, nor deaths from the virus at that facility. The name of that facility is not yet available.

The remaining LTCF numbers in The Valley were unchanged, with Northumberland County having three facilities where 59 residents tested positive, as did nine employees and there were six COVID-19 related deaths. Union County has three facilities affected where one resident tested positive, as did three staffers. There were zero deaths at those places. Montour County made the list Friday with one facility with one employee testing positive (zero residents or deaths).

Locally, overall the number of COVID-19 cases is up by six positive tests:

Snyder County has four new cases, for a total of 79 residents who have ever tested positive for coronavirus, and two deaths have occurred among county residents.

Union County has an additional positive test reported Saturday, for a total of 110 cases since the pandemic began.

Montour County has no new cases Saturday; their total is 84 people who have had COVID-19, and two deaths.

Northumberland County Saturday had one additional case, for 361 total and 10 deaths.

Statewide the number of positive cases pushed above 100,000 for the first time, for 100,241 positive tests, that is up 763 from the date before. Statewide death toll is now above 7,000, with 7007 people died from COVID-19 (that represents an additional 15 new deaths). Allegheny is reporting an increase of 135 cases.

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19. The department reported 637 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 912,486 patients who have tested negative to date. The overall statewide recovery rate is down to 76% (because of the increases in cases lately).