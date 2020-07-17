Lewisburg looking toward full-day instruction with early dismissal

Lewisburg School District still weighing options on reopening decisions

LEWISBURG – The Lewisburg Area School District held a meeting last night to get feedback from parents and the community on reopening plans. Superintendent, Dr. Jennifer Polinchock, began the meeting, joined by school board members, by announcing tentative plans for full-day instruction, five days a week with an early dismissal one day each week. A request for e-school instruction would also be an option. No vote was taken at the meeting, as they continue to gather feedback.

Dr. Polinchock said the 17 superintendents in the district that fall under the CSIU meet weekly to discuss common challenges in the COVID-19 reopening response. She says it would be difficult for any unified plan because each district has their own unique community. However, she says they talk regularly and face the same questions in making decisions for the fall.

Parents asked questions dealing with access to before and after-school programming, especially on the the day with early dismissal, and if a child would be able to switch methods of instruction mid-year, if one option isn’t working. Dr. Polinchock said they are trying to be flexible and responsive as guidelines continue to change and that community questions will be addressed during the process.

The Green Dragon Foundation is also providing support to teachers and classrooms with specific needs and last night’s meeting will be posted on the school district website at www.lasd.us.