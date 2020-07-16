Headlines: PIAA on track for fall, President Trump makes changes

AP PA Headlines 7/16/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania high school football and other fall sports will start as scheduled. That’s according to the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association. The PIAA said Wednesday that football practice will start Aug. 10, and the other fall sports will start Aug. 17. The PIAA said it intends to offer winter and spring sports, as well, but will be flexible depending on pandemic conditions.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Republican-controlled Legislature has completed the first step in lawmakers’ drive to amend Pennsylvania’s constitution and strip future governors of some of their authority under emergency declarations. The Senate approved it Wednesday, 33-17, a day after the House. The measure arises from Republican lawmakers’ strident disagreement with how Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, has handled the coronavirus pandemic in Pennsylvania. It would end an emergency disaster declaration after 21 days, unless lawmakers approve an extension through a majority vote. Wolf first issued an emergency order in early March for 90 days, and extended it by another 90 days.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Out of power in two of three branches of government in Pennsylvania, Republicans who control the state Legislature have completed the first step to amend the state constitution and potentially undo a long-term Democratic majority on the state’s highest court. The state Senate voted 26-24 on the proposed amendment Wednesday. Under it, Pennsylvania would end the practice of state Supreme Court justices and appellate court judges running for 10-year terms on the bench in statewide elections and, instead, sort those seats into geographical districts where a candidate must live. Democrats call it a scheme to gerrymander the courts. One more vote by the Legislature next year would send the matter to voters in a statewide referendum.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania is imposing broad new statewide restrictions on bars and restaurants and larger indoor gatherings. Gov. Tom Wolf cites an “alarming escalation” in new coronavirus infections in making the announcement Wednesday. The Democratic governor says people who refused to wear a mask or abide by social distancing requirements when patronizing bars and restaurants are responsible for some of the virus’s resurgence. The state reported about 1,000 new infections Wednesday. The recently elevated statewide virus numbers have been driven in large part by increased spread in the Pittsburgh area, where officials attribute the spike to younger people and others congregating in bars and restaurants.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is shaking up his campaign amid sinking poll numbers less than four months before the election, replacing campaign manager Brad Parscale with veteran GOP operative Bill Stepien. The president announced the move Wednesday night on Facebook. Trump and Parscale’s relationship had been strained since a Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally that drew a dismal crowd, infuriating the president. Parscale was a political novice when he ran Trump’s digital advertising in 2016 and was credited with helping bring about his surprise victory. Stepien has been in politics for years, working for former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and serving as Trump’s national field director in 2016.

WASHINGTON (CBS) — Noticed anything different about the President? Turns out, his trademark blondish/redish hair is looking more ‘natural’ these days. White House observers have detected more silver and gray in the President’s ‘do’. The change came subtly, right around the start of the pandemic. Some guesses on Twitter: he’s going for a more distinguished look for the 2020 election. Or he just can’t get his hands on any of that ‘Just for Men’ stuff.

MASHPEE, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts mayor stepped in at the last minute to help a couple who was slated to get married and found themselves without an officiant minutes before they wed. The couple had gathered with family for a Cape Cod wedding on Saturday when their officiant canceled at the last minute. Everett Mayor Carlo DeMaria was vacationing nearby when the mother of the bride asked him to step in. He called the Massachusetts governor and lieutenant governor to request special authorization to marry Matt and Naomi Kalliath. The sunset ceremony moved forward with DeMaria in shorts reading their vows of a cellphone. The newlyweds met DeMaria on Tuesday to thank him.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Walmart is telling customers to mask up. Whether local governments require it or not, the retail giant will make customers wear one. The mandate starts Monday. A lot of people vented frustration with the decision on social media. Some even said they wouldn’t shop there again. But a customer in Arkansas supports the decision. Hours after Walmart’s announcement, Kohl’s and Kroger announced they would also require facemasks at their stores.

NEW YORK (AP) — Author Joanna Cole, whose “Magic School Bus” books transported millions of young people on extraordinary and educational adventures, has died at age 75. Scholastic says Cole, a resident of Sioux City, Iowa, died Sunday. With the ever maddening but inspired Ms. Frizzle leading her students on journeys that explored everything from the solar system to underwater, “Magic School Bus” books have sold tens of millions of copies and were the basis for a popular animated TV series and a Netflix series. Ms. Frizzle was based in part on a teacher Cole had growing up. Plans for a live-action movie, with Elizabeth Banks as Ms. Frizzle, were recently announced.

