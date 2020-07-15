Danville Heritage Festival will take place online, and on shore…

DANVILLE — Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Danville Heritage Festival will take place mainly online. Van Wagner is the organizer of the annual Heritage Festival, “What we are going to do is have a different theme related to Danville history that we celebrate each day.”

Planning the Heritage Festival became impossible due to the pandemic so Wagner said they proceeded with this alternative format in order to maintain continuity. He explained, “The best way to stay in touch with everything is through the Facebook page, for the Danville Heritage Festival. It’s easy to find, even if you don’t have a Facebook account. You just Google Danville Heritage Festival Facebook and it’s the first link that comes up.

Coal, iron ore and much more will be part of the week’s featured topics. Wagner said, “Wednesday the 15th, we are going to celebrate the Susquehanna River, specifically talking about the floods. I think this is going to be one of the most interactive. We are hoping people will share their stories, their own pictures and their own memories.”

While there is no parade this year, you can expect fireworks on the 18th by the Susquehanna River. The festival will take place online from July 13 through the 18. Fireworks begin around 9:15 p.m. on the 18th.