Fall semester plans being announced at Bloom University

Bloomsburg University will hold classes on campus this fall

BLOOMSBURG – Bloomsburg University is announcing their plans for on-campus learning this fall; this despite fellow state institution West Chester University recently announcing they are going all virtual.

In a recent announcement, Bloomsburg University administrators says the plan is to begin the fall semester Monday, August 17, which is a week earlier than originally planned. The fall semester will consist of two condensed sessions and one full semester. The university says a student will be placed in all three sessions.

So a typical student would have two classes in the first seven-week session, two in the second seven-week session, and one over the full 15-week semester. The university says students may opt not to take one of the short sessions, but will have a chance to get back on schedule with classes by taking a winter session class.

The schedule for all three fall sessions are as follows:

Fall I, the full 15-week semester — Aug. 17 to Nov. 24

Fall II, the first seven-week session — Aug. 17 to Oct. 6

Fall III, the second seven-week session — Oct. 7 to Nov. 24

Winter session dates are still pending, and the spring semester is currently schedule to begin February 1. More details are set to be announced this Thursday.