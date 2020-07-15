Fall semester plans being announced at Bloom University

WKOK Staff | July 15, 2020 |

Bloomsburg University will hold classes on campus this fall

 

BLOOMSBURG – Bloomsburg University is announcing their plans for on-campus learning this fall; this despite fellow state institution West Chester University recently announcing they are going all virtual.

 

In a recent announcement, Bloomsburg University administrators says the plan is to begin the fall semester Monday, August 17, which is a week earlier than originally planned.  The fall semester will consist of two condensed sessions and one full semester. The university says a student will be placed in all three sessions.

 

So a typical student would have two classes in the first seven-week session, two in the second seven-week session, and one over the full 15-week semester. The university says students may opt not to take one of the short sessions, but will have a chance to get back on schedule with classes by taking a winter session class.

 

The schedule for all three fall sessions are as follows:

Fall I, the full 15-week semester — Aug. 17 to Nov. 24
Fall II, the first seven-week session — Aug. 17 to Oct. 6
Fall III, the second seven-week session — Oct. 7 to Nov. 24

 

Winter session dates are still pending, and the spring semester is currently schedule to begin February 1.   More details are set to be announced this Thursday.

About The Author

Written by WKOK Staff