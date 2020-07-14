GSVCC Chamber leader Garrett says local job market is rebounding

SELINSGROVE – A local chamber leader was pleased with the jobless numbers released this week. Bob Garrett, president and CEO of the Greater Susquehanna Valley Chamber of Commerce was a guest on WKOK’s Friday On The Mark program offering his reaction to the latest data for the month of May.

Garrett said, “Eleven percent, or anything in that range, is not great as compared to where we were back in February, but, in the last two months, May and June, the National economy is on a comeback and has created 7.5-million jobs.”

Montour County had the second best numbers in the state. Garrett said, “Number two happens to be Montour County at 9.1 percent. Union County is really not too far behind. They are tied for sixth lowest at 10.1 percent. Snyder County is right behind that at 10.3 percent, which keeps it in the ranking of ten counties with the lowest jobless rate.”

Northumberland County’s jobless rate is 13.3 percent. Garrett said we are all probably doing more than we did a month ago and certainly a lot more than we were doing two months ago, as far as getting out and spending, and we are seeing that in the economic recovery. You can hear more from Bob Garrett on the WKOK podcast page at WKOK.com.