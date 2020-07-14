Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich not seeking reelection next year

Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich has announced he is not seeking reelection next year. He says civil service laws prohibit seeking election while in his current employment. Here is the mayor’s statement:

After giving serious thought, having discussions with my partner and review of current laws, makes today a very heavy day on my heart.

I am saddened to announce that I will not be seeking reelection as Mayor for the City of Sunbury in the coming 2021 election due to regulations of the Civil Service Act. If I were to seek reelection I would be terminated or forced to resign from my current Civil service employment position.