SHAMOKIN – An Ashland man is facing charges after he fled from police in Shamokin. State police say they tried to stop 36-year-old Harry Baney around 1 a.m. July 5. Troopers say Baney failed to yield to police lights and sirens, prompting a pursuit.

Baney led police down several residential streets in Shamokin before he crashed his vehicle and fled on foot into a wooded area. He will be charged for the incident and police towed his vehicle from the scene. No injuries were reported.