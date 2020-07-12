COVID-19: Another Northumberland County resident has died

HARRISBURG – One additional death is reported in The Valley, while overall, COVID-19 numbers are still low. There are six new local COVID-19 cases have been reported in our local region, and the number of statewide cases is stabilizing.

In its daily update Sunday, the state Department of Health said three new cases are confirmed in Northumberland County. To date, since the pandemic began, a total of 346 county residents have tested positive for coronavirus, most of whom have recovered.

One new case is reported in Union County, their total is now 99, and Snyder County’s total is the same today, at 72 positive test results among residents. Montour County’s number of positive COVID-19 tests is up by two people, that total is now 79.

An additional death is now reported in Northumberland County, for a total of nine people who have died with ailments attributed to COVID-19. No additional details on that individual are being disclosed. Montour County has had two deaths, and Snyder County has had two deaths. Two deaths from COVID-19 are reported in Union County.

In local long-term care facilities in Northumberland County, three facilities have 55 residents who have tested positive, and one additional staff member has tested positive, that total number of staff members with COVID-19 is now nine. No change in the LTCFs in Snyder or Union County. Snyder County has one facility with three residents affected; Union County has three facilities with one resident and two staff members who have or have had COVID-19.

577 new statewide cases have been confirmed, bringing the state total to 95,266, of whom 77% have recovered. Seven new deaths have been reported in Pennsylvania, and the statewide death toll is now 6,897.

State officials remind residents mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. They say consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

Friday, there were 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 829,018 people who have tested negative to date.

As of Saturday, approximately 7,097 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.