Snyder County District Attorney statement on murder charges

MIDDLEBURG — The Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch announced criminal homicide charges against the Christopher Fernanders after Friday night’s deadly shooting in Hummels Wharf. The D-A said Fernanders is facing first degree murder charges and will be held without bail when released from the hospital.

D-A Piecuch issued a statement saying the ‘horrendous act of domestic violence’ took two lives and was heart-breaking. He said Fernanders was taken into custody afternoon being shot by legally armed bystander and the danger ‘never left the parking lot.’

Here is the District Attorney’s full statement:

Last night our community experienced a horrendous act of domestic violence where two innocent people were fatally gunned down in the parking lot of a local restaurant. This was a heart-breaking moment for the family and friends of Heather Campbell and Matt Bowersox, as well as the patrons and staff at the restaurant who had to witness the unprovoked attack.

A criminal complaint was filed this afternoon charging Christopher Tauren Fernanders of Paxinos with two counts of first degree murder, firearms violations, stalking, violation of a protection from abuse order, and related offenses. On July 1st, Campbell had obtained the protection from abuse order against Fernanders after he was charged in late June for terroristic threats in Northumberland County.

The evidence shows that the attack was premeditated and that Fernanders acted alone. Fernanders was taken into custody at the scene after being shot by a legally armed bystander. Fortunately, the danger was isolated to the parking lot of the restaurant and no one else was injured. Fernanders remains in custody at the hospital in serious condition and will be arraigned when his condition allows. Because the charges involve first degree murder, he is not entitled to any bail.

I want to thank the Pennsylvania State Police and all the law enforcement officers and first responders that rushed to the scene to ensure safety and provide medical assistance. I want to also recognize the actions of several bystanders who rendered assistance at the scene.