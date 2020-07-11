Names emerge in court papers after fatal shooting

SUNBURY — Christopher Fernanders was Heather Sue Campbell’s ex-husband, and that history preceded Friday night’s shooting in Hummels Wharf. Police said Campbell and a friend were at a restaurant Friday night when Fernanders drove up and shot the two. Fernanders was then shot and wounded by a bystander.

The Daily Item reports Fernanders, with a Sunbury area address, is the suspect in the killing.

Troopers say shot to death were 46-year-old Heather Sue Campbell of Trevorton, and 52-year-old Matthew Bowersox of Mifflinburg.

