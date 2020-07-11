Valley numbers still low; two new local COVID-19 cases reported

HARRISBURG – Two new local COVID-19 cases have been reported, and there are 813 new cases statewide, according to the state Department of Health.

In its daily update Saturday, the state said one new case is confirmed in Northumberland County. To date, since the pandemic began, a total of 343 county residents have tested positive for coronavirus, most of whom have recovered. There have been eight previously announced deaths attributed to COVID-19.

One new case is reported in Union County, their total is now 98, and two deaths from COVID-19 are reported in Union County. Snyder County’s total is the same today, at 72 positive test results among residents. Montour County is the same too, at 77 positive tests. Montour County has had two deaths, and Snyder County has had two deaths.

In local long-term care facilities in Northumberland County, one facility has an additional case, pushing the county’s total to 55 residents in LTCF who have tested positive. Eight staff members have tested positive. Friday, news came of a fourth person died from COVID-19 at a nursing facility in Northumberland County.

No change in the Snyder County facility numbers; one facility has three residents who had COVID-19. Union County has three facilities with one resident and two staff members.

Just over 813 new statewide cases have been confirmed, bringing the state total to 94,689, of whom 77% have recovered. 17 new deaths have also been confirmed, pushing the state death toll at 6,897.

The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 215 cases overnight. Philadelphia County increased by 105 cases overnight.

State officials remind residents mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. They say consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 635 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed cases. There are 817,634 patients who have tested negative to date.

Approximately 7,097 of the state’s total cases are in health care workers. County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.