INUTW: Peaceful rally to be held in downtown Sunbury this Sunday

Another equality rally in the Valley this weekend

SUNBURY – The activist group, ‘If Not Us, Then Who?’ will be hosting another rally this weekend. On Facebook, the group says the ‘peaceful rally’ will take place Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at Cameron Park in Sunbury.

‘If Not Us, Then Who?’ has held a few rallies around the Valley the last few weeks in response to the death of George Floyd. The group says they are promoting true equality. The group is asking participants to wear a mask, and some cloth masks will be available at the rally, and they say they will do their best to maintain social distancing.