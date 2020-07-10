A portion of Snydertown road will be down to a single lane Friday

Roadwork will close one lane of Snydertown Road today; expect delays

MONTOURSVILLE — Lane restrictions will be in place today on Snydertown Road in Northumberland County. PennDot tells us a soil remediation project will be underway, due to a previous vehicle accident.

Road work will take place between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. today on the westbound lane of Snydertown Road, just east of the Upper Augusta Township Building. Motorists should expect delays while traffic is down to a single lane in that area and watch for changing traffic patterns. More information at www.511PA.com.