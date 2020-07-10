Antiques on the Avenue moves to a new location in Selinsgrove

SELINSGROVE – Due to Susquehanna University being shut down this summer, the annual Antiques on the Avenue will be moved to a new location. Helen Walter, president of the Selinsgrove Area Chamber of Commerce, says this year’s event will be held this Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Selinsgrove Area Intermediate School bus parking lot, behind the school.

There will be 30 antique vendors on hand along with several local restaurants selling food. Walter said the event is held each year to support the Chamber’s scholarship fund, “We will have a small table there with our famous Selinsgrove memories calendars. You will be able to pre-order the new 2021 calendars. We also always have some of the previous year’s calendars. A lot of people collect those and look for them at our events at a discounted price from past years.”

Proceeds from the calendar sales support the scholarship fund and they added a new item to sell this year, “We will have a little cutout wooden piece of a tree limb that’s cut like a little round circle made into a Christmas ornament. We’re having it wood-burned and decorated, so we will have those for sale for $10.00 each to benefit the chamber.”

Walter was a guest on WKOK Sunrise and you can hear more about Antiques on the Avenue and other topics on our WKOK podcast page at wkok.com.