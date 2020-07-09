Watsontown business owner facing charges for assault on employee

WATSONTOWN – A Watsontown business owner is facing charges of simple assault and harassment for an incident involving an employee. Police say 56-year old John Wuerdeman, of Lewisburg, assaulted a male employee during a work shift at the Mansion House Bar & Grill on Main Street.

A police report says Wuerdeman punched the employee several times in the head, chest, and arms, causing injury. He’s the owner of the Bar & Grill and now faces one count of simple assault and one count of harassment. Charges were filed with District Judge, Michael Diehl.