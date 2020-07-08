AP PA Headlines: Biden & Pence plan PA visits Thursday, and more…

AP PA Headlines 7/8/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden will campaign in Pennsylvania the same day as his successor, Mike Pence, makes several stops in the premier presidential battleground state. The men are working the campaign trail Thursday in Pennsylvania with fewer than four months until the election. Recent polls show Biden leading in Pennsylvania. Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, plans to tour a metal works plant in Dunmore in northeastern Pennsylvania and speak about his economic recovery plan, the campaign says. Biden, who grew up in nearby Scranton, is targeting an area where President Donald Trump showed unexpected strength in the 2016 election, when he narrowly won Pennsylvania. Pence, meanwhile, is mixing official and campaign business.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Renewed pandemic restrictions appear likely in southwestern Pennsylvania as virus infections in Pittsburgh and its border counties surge, driven in part by people frequenting bars and restaurants. Already, Allegheny County, where Pittsburgh is located and the recent spike in new infections is centered, is in the midst of a one-week ban on in-person service at bars and restaurants as health officials there try to contain the spread. There are indications that restrictions could be reimposed in surrounding counties that are also reporting rising infection numbers. Meanwhile, Pennsylvania on Tuesday reported its highest single-day caseload of new infections since early May, although the state Department of Health says that a significant portion are backlogged or delayed test results.

LEWISBERRY, Pa. (AP) — A woman has been ordered to stand trial in the death of her partner on a camping trip in a state park in Pennsylvania last month. Forty-year-old Jolie Harris of Broomall waived her right to a preliminary hearing Monday on the criminal homicide charge in York County. Defense attorneys declined comment. Harris is accused of having killed 37-year-old Lauren Gallagher during a camping trip in Gifford Pinchot State Park in Warrington Township in early June.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Newly released government data show at least a dozen lawmakers have ties to organizations that received federal coronavirus aid. Among businesses that received money was a California hotel partially owned by the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, as well as a shipping business started by Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao’s family. Chao is married to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Car dealerships owned by Republican Reps. Roger Williams of Texas and Mike Kelly of Pennsylvania, and fast-food franchises owned by Republican Rep. Kevin Hern of Oklahoma, also received money through the Paycheck Protection Program.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Treasury Department has released the names of more than 26,000 businesses or organizations based in Pennsylvania that received funds from a federal program intended to support the economy as states shut down to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The Treasury on Monday only identified borrowers that got more than $150,000. So far, that’s about one-sixth of the more than 165,000 entities from Pennsylvania that borrowed from the program, according to the data. The average loan amount for the entire program was $107,000, the Treasury says. The government handed out $521 billion through the Paycheck Protection Program. The Trump administration has refused to release details on loans under $150,000.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson has apologized after backlash for sharing anti-Semitic posts on social media over the weekend. Jackson initially posted a screenshot of a quote widely attributed to Adolf Hitler, saying in part: “Jews will blackmail America.” In a video he posted on Tuesday, Jackson said: “My post was definitely not intended for anybody of any race to feel any type of way, especially the Jewish community.” He added: “I post things on my story all the time, and just probably never should have posted anything Hitler did, because Hitler was a bad person, and I know that.” The team and the NFL both issued statements condemning Jackson’s posts.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

Features

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas surpassed 10,000 new coronavirus cases in a single day yesterday for the first time, crossing a sobering milestone rarely seen since the pandemic first hit the U.S. in March. The record high of 10,028 new cases in Texas served as another alarming new measure of the swift resurgence of COVID-19 nationwide and the failures of the country’s response.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott began one of America’s fastest re-openings in May but has begun reversing course in recent weeks, ordering bars closed and requiring face coverings. New York and Florida are the only other states to record more than 10,000 new cases in a single day. New York hit that total in April, when New York City hospitals were overwhelmed and hundreds of people were dying every day. Florida topped 10,000 confirmed cases last week.

TIERRA AMARILLA, N.M. (AP) — Activists and towns are left wondering what to do with empty spaces that once honored historic figures tied to racism as statues and monuments fall. They also are debating how to remember civil rights figures in areas where they have been forgotten. Some advocates say figures like Underground Railroad conductor Harriet Tubman or Mexican American civil rights leader Dolores Huerta should replace the fallen statues. Others say Isleta Pueblo and World War II Marine Sgt. Miguel Trujillo Sr., who sued to get Native Americans the right to vote in New Mexico, or former slave-turned-abolitionist Olaudah Equiano should have monuments erected in their honor.

DETROIT (AP) — Proposed federal legislation that would radically transform the nation’s criminal justice system with such changes as eliminating agencies like the Drug Enforcement Administration and the use of surveillance technology was unveiled Tuesday by the Movement for Black Lives. The so-called BREATHE Act, first shared with the Associated Press, is the culmination of a project led by the policy table of the Movement for Black Lives, a coalition of more than 150 organizations. It comes at an unprecedented moment of national reckoning around police brutality and systemic racism that has spurred global protests and cries for change.

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi city named after former U.S. President Andrew Jackson will remove a downtown statue of him and put it in a less prominent spot. The City Council in Jackson, Mississippi, voted 5-1 Tuesday to relocate the bronze figure that has stood outside City Hall since the early 1970s. It’s the latest of many changes in the United States as people reconsider monuments to historical figures with connections to slavery and racism. In addition to owning enslaved people, Jackson also oversaw the forced migration of Native Americans in which many died.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump began June with his Bible-clutching photo op outside a church after authorities used chemicals and batons to scatter peaceful demonstrators, and the month never got less jarring or divisive. It ended up including his refusal to drop Confederate commanders’ names from military bases and his playing down of a resurgent coronavirus pandemic in the South and West. Now, some Republicans are expressing concern about the month’s impact on their party’s ability to hold the Senate. They’re worried about polls showing fading public confidence in Trumps’ job performance and asking if he’s hurting the GOP brand.

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News Channel’s Tucker Carlson is drawing heat for a sharp commentary that said Democrats should be disqualified from running the country because they despise it. The prime-time host is at the height of his popularity, reaching 4 million viewers a night, and published reports say some Republicans are thinking of him as a 2024 presidential contender. The Biden campaign accused Carlson of using “hate speech masquerading as journalism.” Carlson had a particularly bitter exchange with U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, who he called “silly and unimpressive.” Duckworth, who lost two legs in battle in Iraq, says Carlson should walk a mile in her legs and tell her if she loves the country.

NEW YORK (AP) — President Donald Trump is accelerating his use of racially divisive rhetoric, wielding America’s racial tensions as a reelection weapon. He’s denouncing the racial justice movement on a near-daily basis with language stoking white resentment and aiming to drive his supporters to the polls. But that is alarming many in his own party and running contrary to the advice of some in his inner circle. There are worries he risks alienating independent and suburban voters by defending the heritage of the Confederacy while trying to promote cultural divides similar to those he successfully exploited in 2016.

BOSTON (AP) — A seventh former eBay employee has been charged with terrorizing a Massachusetts couple that criticized the company in their online newsletter. The latest charged is Philip Cooke, who was a supervisor of security ops at eBay’s offices in Europe and Asia. He is charged with conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses. Authorities say the eBay workers harassed the couple because of what they said about the online sales site. The campaign against the couple included sending them threatening messages and having creepy stuff delivered to their home — like live spiders and cockroaches..

Copyright 2020 The Associate

d Press. All rights reserved