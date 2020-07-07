AP PA Headlines: VP Pence plans PA visit, remembering Charlie Daniels

AP PA Headlines 7/7/20

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence will travel again to Pennsylvania this week, dropping in on an important presidential battleground state. Pence on Thursday will take a bus tour from Lancaster to Philadelphia, going to a suburban Philadelphia maker of wireless communication technology and speaking to Philadelphia police officers at their union hall before a “Back the Blue” rally.

Bob Asher, Pennsylvania’s Republican national committeeman, says Pence will also attend a fundraiser. Pence was last in Pennsylvania last month. The presumptive Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, has numerous ties to Pennsylvania. He grew up in the Democratic bastion of Scranton and is making his headquarters in Philadelphia.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The Treasury Department has released the names of more than 26,000 businesses or organizations based in Pennsylvania that received funds from a federal program intended to support the economy as states shut down to stem the spread of the coronavirus. The Treasury on Monday only identified borrowers that got more than $150,000.

So far, that’s about one-sixth of the more than 165,000 entities from Pennsylvania that borrowed from the program, according to the data. The average loan amount for the entire program was $107,000, the Treasury says. The government handed out $521 billion through the Paycheck Protection Program. The Trump administration has refused to release details on loans under $150,000.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania health officials say an additional 450 people statewide have tested positive for the coronavirus, with nearly half the new cases coming from the Pittsburgh area. There were 218 new infections in Allegheny County, a virus hotspot that is home to Pittsburgh and 1.2 million people.

Last week, county health officials announced a one-week ban on table service at bars and restaurants. Statewide, a single new COVID-19 death was reported Monday, raising Pennsylvania’s toll to 7,754 since the beginning of the pandemic. More than 90,000 people statewide have tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Charlie Daniels, who went from being an in-demand session musician to a staple of Southern rock with his hit “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” has died. His publicist says in a statement that the Country Music Hall of Fame member died yesterday at a hospital in Hermitage, Tennessee — after doctors said he had a stroke. He was 83. Daniels started out as session musician. Beginning in the early 1970’s, his five-piece band toured endlessly, sometimes doing 250 shows a year. In the 1990’s, Daniels softened some of his lyrics from his earlier days. For example in “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” released in 1979, Daniels’ referred to the devil as a “son of a bitch,” but changed it to “son of a gun.”

NEW YORK (AP) — A white woman walking her dog who called the police during a videotaped dispute with a Black man in Central Park was charged Monday with filing a false report. In May, Amy Cooper drew widespread condemnation for calling 911 to report she was being threatened by “an African-American man” when bird watcher Christian Cooper appeared to keep his distance as he recorded her rant on his phone. District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said in a statement on Monday that his office had charged Amy Cooper with falsely reporting the confrontation, a misdemeanor. She was ordered to appear in court on Oct. 14.

WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Four employees of a Georgia sandwich shop have been fired after making a noose out of bread dough and filming themselves playing with it. A video posted to social media of the workers at a Jimmy John’s restaurant in Woodstock shows one employee draping the bread dough noose over the neck of another and yanking it as other workers laugh.

The workers who are shown in the video appear to be white. The Telegraph of Macon reports the clip was posted on Snapchat and later shared across social media, receiving thousands of views. Customers threatened to boycott the sandwich shop over the incident. Jimmy John’s condemned the behavior in a Twitter statement and said the employees were fired.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is criticizing two pro sports teams that are considering name changes in the wake of a national reckoning over racial injustice and inequality. Trump tweeted Monday that, “They name teams out of STRENGTH, not weakness, but now the Washington Redskins & Cleveland Indians, two fabled sports franchises, look like they are going to be changing their names in order to be politically correct.”

The NFL’s Washington Redskins announced Friday that they had begun a “thorough review” of their name, which has been deemed offensive by Native American groups for decades. Hours later, the Indians baseball team announced that they, too, will review their long-debated name.

NEW YORK (AP) — Talk about striking while the iron’s hot. The publisher of a tell-all book about President Donald Trump is rushing the project out, now that it’s cleared the legal hurdles blocking it. Simon & Schuster will release “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man” a week from today. It was originally due out July 28. The publisher says the early release is because there’s “extraordinary interest” in the book, written by Trump’s niece, Mary. Her uncle Robert, the president’s brother, tried to block release of the book. But the courts rejected his efforts.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Trump has taken a U-turn on NASCAR. He’s ripping the racing group for banning the Confederate flag. It’s one of a series of efforts to lash out at combatants in what he sees as a culture war. Trump also falsely accused the circuit’s only Black driver, Bubba Wallace, of creating a “hoax” over a noose found in the garage he used at last month’s race at Talladega.

Truth is, Wallace never saw the noose in person; it was NASCAR, not Wallace, who reported the finding of the noose — and NASCAR and the FBI determined it was a noose. Wallace clapped back at Trump on Twitter, writing “Love should come naturally as people are TAUGHT to hate.” He added, “Even when it’s HATE from the POTUS .. Love wins.”

NEW YORK (AP) – Major League Baseball released its pandemic-shortened schedule even as some teams were bogged down by coronavirus concerns. By the time MLB revealed each team’s 60-game slate, last year’s World Series teams, the Washington Nationals and Houston Astros, had canceled workouts because of COVID-19 testing delays that one executive worried could endanger the season. Opening night on July 23 will feature the New York Yankees and their new ace, Gerrit Cole, visiting the Nationals. On the West Coast, the Los Angeles Dodgers and star newcomer Mookie Betts will host the rival San Francisco Giants.

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee authorities said a dog became a hero on the Fourth of July by alerting her owner to a house fire next door. Franklin Fire Department officials said the 3-year-old Belgian Malinois named Roux woke her owner up Saturday night with frantic barks.

Owner Jeff LeCates opened his door to see his neighbor’s home on fire. Officials said LeCates woke his neighbor up and used a garden hose on the fire until officials came. No one was injured. Officials said the fire was started by consumer fireworks. The same neighbor helped LeCates adopt Roux 15 months ago.

NEW YORK (AP) – The clock is ticking on TikTok. Soon users in the U.S. may not have access to the popular social media app. The short-form video platform has taken the internet by storm, especially by young users. People use the China-made app to make silly videos, funny clips, or even to push political agendas. Its success ballooned after people were forced to hunker down due to COVID-19. But there’s concerns over privacy issues and some say the Chinese government can gain access to users’ information. On FOX News, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said they’re looking into banning the app. Recently, India banned the app in their country.

