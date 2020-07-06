AP PA & Headlines: Confederate flag lives on at Gettysburg

AP PA Headlines 7/6/20

GETTYSBURG (AP) — In Gettysburg, the Confederate flag may not fly on borough property, but it’s a symbol that tourists — about one million per year — are used to seeing the city of 7,700. They can buy Confederate bath mats and bikinis in town gift shops, or order one of eight burgers named after Confederate generals at a local bar. The Gen. Robert E. Lee burger has ham and Swiss.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Federal emergency aid for renters and homeowners in Pennsylvania hit hard financially during the pandemic is still in the pipeline as Gov. Tom Wolf’s ban on evictions nears an expiration. The application period for aid begins Monday to the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency. Five days later, Wolf’s moratorium expires. Wolf and state lawmakers are devoting at least $150 million in federal coronavirus emergency relief money for rental assistance of $750 per month for up to six months. Assistance is contingent on the renter losing their job after March 1, or seeing their income drop by at least 30% due to the pandemic.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Demonstrators returned over the weekend to a Philadelphia interstate where police last month used tear gas, bean bags and pepper spray during a protest over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Scores of demonstrators decrying the police response to the protest Sunday afternoon spilled onto Interstate 676, a portion of which was closed.

Videos of police firing tear gas June 1 at dozens of protesters trapped on 676, many unable to retreat to an on-ramp, drew nationwide attention. At least one high-ranking commander took a voluntary demotion and police announced a moratorium on the use of tear gas in most situations.

Features

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — In a show of modern day retaliation for tearing down Confederate statues, a statue of abolitionist Frederick Douglass was ripped from its base in Rochester, New York on the anniversary of one of his most famous speeches, delivered in that city in 1852. Police said the statue of Douglass was taken yesterday from Maplewood Park, a site along the Underground Railroad where Douglas and Harriet Tubman helped shuttle slaves to freedom.

Police say the statue was found at the brink of the Genesee River gorge about 50 feet from its pedestal. and that there was damage to the base and a finger. In Rochester on July 5, 1852, Douglass gave the speech “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July,” in which he called the celebration of liberty a sham in a nation that enslaves and oppresses its Black citizens.

To a slave, Douglass said, Independence Day is “a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim.” Carvin Eison, a leader of the project that brought the Douglass statue to the park, told the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle another statue will take its place because the damage is too significant. Eison tells WROC, “Is this some type of retaliation because of the national fever over confederate monuments right now? Very disappointing, it’s beyond disappointing.”

UNDATED (AP) — Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly has told The Associated Press the NHL and NHL Players’ Association have agreed on a way to resume the season. Daly said the sides are still negotiating an extension of the collective bargaining agreement. A CBA extension is crucial to the process, and the league’s board of governors, players’ executive committee and full membership must still approve that and the return to play protocols to bring hockey back this summer.

If everything is ratified, it will end a pandemic-forced shutdown for 31 teams across North America that began in mid-March. Games would resume in late July or early August with 24 teams taking part in expanded playoffs, finishing with the Stanley Cup being awarded in October.

Assuming approval from owners and players, teams are expected to open training camps July 13 before traveling to two “hub” cities for games. Players have been able to skate and train off-ice in voluntary, small-group workouts since June 8, nearly three months after hockey was shut down March 12. Returning for the playoffs is seen as a stirring victory for the NHL, which like other top leagues faced the prospect of losing millions more without the TV revenue tied to the postseason.

CYBERSPACE (AP) — In the end, this year’s election battle will be resolved by voters. But before people head to the polls, the internet — particularly social media sites — will have a big say in what people decide. Both President Donald Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden are aware of that — and their use of sites like Facebook prove that. However, when it comes to numbers so far, Trump is well ahead. On an average day, Trump sends about 14 posts the 28 million people who follow his campaign account. By contrast, Biden delivers about half that number of posts to an audience of just 2 million. Similar gaps exist on other social media portals, including Twitter, Google and YouTube.

WASHINGTON (CBS) — The Washington Redskins of the NFL and MLB’s Cleveland Indians have both announced they’ll consider changing their team names. People have criticized both teams as being offensive to Native Americans. In a statement, the Redskins say they’ll undergo a “thorough review of the team’s name.” Hours later, the Cleveland Indians said in part, “we are committed to engaging our community and appropriate stakeholders to determine the best path forward with regard to our team name.”

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A company wants to use an advanced balloon to fly customers from Earth’s surface in Alaska to the highest reaches of the planet’s atmosphere. The Anchorage Daily News reported Florida-based startup firm Space Perspective plans to use the Pacific Spaceport Complex in Kodiak to serve as one of the launch sites for the vehicle, called the Spaceship Neptune. The balloon rides will be manned by a flight crew taking eight passengers in a pressurized capsule suspended beneath a hydrogen balloon the size of a football stadium. Each passenger could pay an estimated $125,000 for a six-hour journey.

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vanilla Ice has indefinitely postponed a Texas concert that was drawing fierce criticism because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 1990s rapper with the hit single “Ice Ice Baby” was scheduled to play a lakeside concert just outside Austin on Friday. But on Thursday, he tweeted that the increasing number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Austin compelled him to postpone. No new date has been set. The owner of the restaurant that was set to host the show, Barrett Brannam, says he had only sold 84 tickets to the concert.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore protesters have pulled down a statue of Christopher Columbus and thrown it into the city’s Inner Harbor. News outlets report demonstrators on Saturday night used ropes to topple the monument near the Little Italy neighborhood. Protesters mobilized by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police have called for the removal of statues of Columbus, Confederate figures and others. They say the Italian explorer is responsible for the genocide and exploitation of native peoples in the Americas. Statues of Columbus have also been toppled or vandalized in cities such as Miami; Richmond, Virginia; St. Paul, Minnesota, and Boston, where one was decapitated.

WASHINGTON DC (CBS) – President Donald Trump is taking proactive measures to build more statues. He’s been angry at rioters who have torn down statues throughout the country. Most of the statues torn down have been Confederate leaders or slave owners that critics say memorialize racist figures. But in two speeches over the weekend, the President announced his intention to build a “National Garden of American Heroes.”

Some people he plans to include among the statues are Susan B. Anthony, Frederick Douglass, Amelia Earhart, and Martin Luther King Jr. The goal is to have the statues built and the garden open to the public before July 4, 2026, which will be the 250th anniversary of America’s independence. A task force is currently working on deciding the garden’s location.

CHICAGO (AP) — A loose network of Facebook groups that took root across the country in April to organize protests over coronavirus stay-at-home orders have now pivoted to new targets. Their latest focus: Black Lives Matter and the nationwide protests against racial injustice. An Associated Press review of the most recent posts in 40 of these Facebook groups, many launched by conservative or pro-gun activists, found the conversations shifted last month to attacking the nationwide protests over the killing of Black men and women.

SEATTLE (AP) — A person killed Saturday when a man who drove his car onto a closed Seattle freeway and into a crowd protesting police brutality was being remembered Sunday as someone who was dedicated to the cause. A second person who was hit remained in serious condition Sunday at a Seattle hospital. The Urban Animal veterinarian clinic where 24-year-old Summer Taylor worked in Portland, Oregon, said in an Instagram post that Taylor tirelessly stood up for others while working full time. U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris called it a heartbreaking incident. The driver of the car is in custody awaiting a hearing Monday.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Fourth of July is a day meant for unity and celebration. But in his holiday remarks, President Donald Trump went after segments of the country that don’t support him. He vowed to “safeguard our values” from enemies within — people he called leftists, looters, agitators and anarchists. His Fourth of July speech was packed with all the grievances and combativeness of his political rallies. Outside his White House event, a strikingly thin crowd came to the National Mall to watch an air show and fireworks. Many who showed up wore masks, unlike those seated close together for Trump’s South Lawn event,

HOLLYWOOD, Ca. (AP) – Kanye West has announced he’s running for president. He was clearly in the patriotic spirit this July Fourth. He took to Twitter to let his fans know he’s tapping into the 2020 race. He got the backing of Elon Musk, who replied to the tweet, “You have my full support!” His wife, Kim Kardashian, also responded by tweeting an emoji of the American flag. Can 2020 get any weirder?!

VOLO, Ill. (AP) — An auto museum in Illinois says “cancel culture” won’t doom “General Lee.” The “general” in this case isn’t the ex-Confederate army leader — but the famed Dodge Charger from the old “Dukes of Hazzard” TV show. The car’s on display at the Volo Auto Museum in Illinois, about 50 miles from Chicago. And museum director Brian Grams vows the car will stay, despite having the Confederate flag painted on it. Statues of Confederate generals and soldiers are being taken down across the country, NASCAR has banned the flag from its races and the Confederate emblem has been dropped from the Mississippi state flag. But Grams says the General Lee “is part of history and people love it.”

NEW YORK, NY (CBS) – Broadway star Nick Cordero has died. This comes after a lengthy battle against COVID-19. He was hospitalized for three months and had his leg amputated after contracting the virus. His wife, Amanda Kloots, shared the heartbreaking news via Instagram. She says she’s, quote “in disbelief and hurting everywhere.” Cordero was 41.

