Another Montour County resident has died from COVID-19

HARRISBURG –The state department of health says another Valley resident has died from COVID-19. New numbers Saturday show a Montour County resident died this week from the coronavirus, the person is the second death reported in Montour County this week. No other details on the person have been disclosed.

Statewide, the department is reporting over 600 new COVID-19 cases, continuing a moderate increase in cases which began a week ago. The Pennsylvania Department of Health Saturday reported 634 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 89,375. There are 6,749 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 3 new deaths reported.

Locally, the number of new COVID-19 cases is low. Northumberland County saw an increase of three cases, for a total of 320 county residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. Snyder and Union County both saw an increase of one case, their totals are 68 and 94 respectively. No change in Montour County, their total is 75. Montour County has the new death reported. Now Montour, Snyder and Union County each have two deaths reported. Eight deaths are reported in Northumberland County.

In local Long Term Care Facilities, the state reports two additional residents of a Northumberland County facility have contracted the virus. At two facilities in Northumberland County, now a total of 51 residents have tested for COVID. No change in other Valley LTCF numbers.