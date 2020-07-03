Two more Northumberland County COVID 19-deaths reported

HARRISBURG – The state reports two more COVID-19 deaths in Northumberland County. The new numbers from the Department of Health indicate Northumberland County has had eight deaths, up from six reported Thursday. No details on those deaths are reported.

The latest numbers show four new COVID-19 postive tests among Northumberland County residents, including two new cases among nursing home residents in the county. 320 people residents of the county have tested positive for COVID-19.

Snyder County now has a total of 67 people who have tested positive, the department says that is an increase of two people since Thurdsay. Union County has one new case reported for a total of 94. Montour County has one new case for a total of 75. One death has been reported in Montour Count; Snyder County and Union County each have two deaths reported.

667 additional positive cases of COVID-19 bring the statewide total to 88,741. There are 6,746 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 34. The state’s recovery rate is still 78% and 715,403 people have tested negative.

Slight increase in local nursing home cases. Northumberland County has two facilities affected, with an increase of two residents testing positive. No other local nursing home increases were reported.