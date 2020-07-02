Statewide numbers climbing in PA, Valley numbers still low

HARRISBURG – The state department of health is reporting that 832 people have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday. That is an increase above the number on most previous days when increases were below well below 500. Allegheny and Lancaster Counties are reporting the sharpest increases, and now total a combined 7,500 cases.

In Pennsylvania, the department says now a total of 88,074 Pennsylvanian’s have tested positive for the coronavirus. 25 new deaths are reported for a total of 6,712. The state’s recovery rate is still 78% and about 702,000 people have tested negative.

In our region, six new local cases are reported; Northumberland County has two new positive test results, for a total of 316. Union County has two new cases, so their total is now 93. Snyder and Montour County each add one new positive test, for totals of 67, and 75 respectively.

Deaths locally total 11, with 6 in Northumberland County, two each in Snyder and Union. Montour County recorded their first death from COVID-19 this week.

At Long Term Care Facilities, Northumberland County has the highest numbers, with two facilities which have 47 residents and eight staff testing positive. One nursing home death is reported in Northumberland County. Snyder County has one facility with one resident testing positive and Union County has three facilities with one resident, and two staff members testing positive countywide. You can read more at the DOH website at www.health.pa.gov.