Over 100 new COVID-19 tests administered at Evangelical hospital

LEWISBURG – There has been a substantial increase in the number of COVID-19 tests being conducted lately at Evangelical Community Hospital. 140 new tests have been administered since Wednesday according to Deanna Hollenbach, Public Relations/Communications Manager at the hospital. She tells us they expect test results within 24 to 48 hours.

As of 8am Thursday at Evangelical, they have tested 3,044 people. Since testing began, to date, 275 people have tested positive, 276 tests are pending. We have previously reported two deaths from COVID-19 which occurred at Evangelical.

As for other trends, Hollenbach tells us there are four COVID-19 patents hospitalized, none of whom are in the Intensive Care Unit and no ventilators are being used at this time. She reports, the COVID-19 positive patients are being cared for separate and apart from patients receiving non-COVID-19 care.

Asked by WKOK, she noted that there have been no patient-to-staff transmissions of COVID-19 from a positive patient to a staff member delivering their care.