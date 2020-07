A Fourth of July Flag Ceremony

NORTHUMBERLAND– Northumberland’s American Legion Post 44 is holding a July 4th service and flag retirement ceremony. It will be held on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

John Bowers will be the guest speaker and tell the history of US Army Private Horace Middleton of Northumberland. The 20-year-old was killed during World War II and was just accounted for last October. The event will be held at the American Legion Post 44 on Route 11 near Northumberland.