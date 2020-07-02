Montour County Coroner out with more on COVID death

DANVILLE – The Montour County Coroner, Scott Lynn, is out with more information on the county’s COVID-19 deaths. He says they are investigating additional COVID-19 fatalities that have occurred in the last few of days.

Scott Lynn says on July 01, an 88-year-old woman from a private residence in Montour County died at Geisinger, Danville. He says the victim did have pre-existing conditions.

Lynn says there are now 26 in total COVID-19 positive deaths that have been or are currently being investigated by the Montour County Coroner’s Office. Questions or information related to the recent deaths at may be directed to our office at [email protected] or 570-275-1867.