Montour County now records it’s first COVID-19 death

HARRISBURG – The state department of health is out with new COVID-19 numbers in Pennsylvania and they are reporting the first death from coronavirus in Montour County. No other details on the case are disclosed, it brings to ten the number local residents who have died from COVID-19.

Today’s numbers show 10-new virus cases in Northumberland County, bring their total to 314 with five previously announced deaths reported. Union now has one fewer COVID-19 cases reported at 91 with two deaths. Montour County has one new case reported, and one death. Snyder County is the same today with 66 cases overall, and two deaths.

Statewide, there are 636 new cases, for a total of 87,242. Statewide, there are 38 new deaths reported for a total of 6,687. To date, 689,592 people have tested negative, and the state’s recovery rate is 78%.

