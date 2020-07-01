K9 Mariska used to find narcotics in the Northumberland County jail

COAL TOWNSHIP, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY – A recent search of the Northumberland County prison turned up narcotics and a criminal investigation is underway.

Police tell us the search was held Thursday, June 18 at 11:30am. Narcotics belonging to a contracted employee were found, and Coal Township police are now conducting a criminal investigation.

The information about the search, and the find, comes from Watsontown police who say they assisted Coal Township PD and the Northumberland County District Attorney’s office and the jail administration. Watsontown’s K9 ‘Mariska’ was used to help find contraband and the dog was able to find the narcotics inside the jail.