Sentencing in the Poust/Chanel Kantz 2014 sexual assault

MIDDLEBURG – Sentencing has taken place for the last of the co-defendants in the Craig Poust/Chanel Kantz 2014 sexual assault in Snyder County.

The Snyder County District Attorney Mike Piecuch said Poust was sentenced to two to four years in a state prison. That will go on top of the 25 year term he’s already serving in a separate 2012 sexual assault case involving drugs and weapons.

Poust and Kantz lived together and drugged, and raped two women. The DA thanked the victims who stepped forward and participated in the prosecution. Kantz was sentenced recently, to time served and is still under court supervision.