Selinsgrove schools look at three possible reopening plans

Selinsgrove to make COVID-19 reopening decision July 20th

SELINSGROVE – The Selinsgrove Area School District is surveying families about their thoughts on what school should look like in the fall. Incoming superintendent, Dr. Frank Jankowski, says they have heard from about 60 percent of respondents and are continuing to weigh their options for reopening amid the COVID-19 pandemic, “We would be planning on bringing back students in a traditional manner with many health and safety regulations in place to ensure the safety of our students and staff as much as possible.”

Jankowski says that would be one option in the green phase, but they also have to be prepared to potentially transition very quickly to distance learning, “One of the glasses half full pilot situations that we learned from the spring is the fact that our students and staff were able to adapt pretty quickly to a very unique situation and now with more time to prepare, we can be more thorough in our preparations in regards to our teaching and learning come August.”

A third option of a blended approach, which would limit the quantity of students in the building at one time, is also being considered. Jankowski says they hope to make a decision by July 20th so they can receive feedback at their August school board meeting.

This was the last school board meeting for superintendent, Dr. Chad Cohrs, who retired this year. The board also voted to accept the resignation of Jennifer Rager-Kay as school board director effective June 1st.

Masks were option and not required to attend the meeting. Only one school board member was wearing one.