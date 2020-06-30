Northumberland County has 60 COVID-19 cases in over two weeks

HARRISBURG – The state department of health is out with new numbers, and the COVID-19 cases in The Valley are still low.

In Northumberland County, the total is now 304 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There are two new cases reported today, and the state says there was an increase of 60 cases in the past two weeks.

In Snyder County, there is one new case to report, their total is now 66. In Montour County, the numbers today are the same, 73. Union County has the same number; 92. No new local deaths are reported by the state; five in Northumberland County, and two each in Union and Snyder County.

The two week trend numbers are out. 60 in Northumberland County, eight in Montour County, eight new cases in Union County, and two new cases in Snyder County in the past two weeks.

Statewide, the state reports 618 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 86,606. There are 6,649 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 35 new deaths. The recovery rate remains at 78%, and 677,581 people have tested negative.