UPDATE: Rebuck teen identified after Monday bike accident

A Rebuck teen died in a bicycle accident Monday

LECK KILL – A teenager from lower Northumberland County died after a bicycle accident Monday morning. The Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn tells us, the victim was 15-year-old Lloyd King of Rebuck.

State troopers at Stonington tell us, the teen was riding through the intersection of Schwaben Creek Road and Sliding Hill Road around 7am; he rode in front of a car. After the collision, the teen was flown to Geisinger and died later.

State police responded along with volunteers from Mahantongo Valley and Klingerstown Fire Company.