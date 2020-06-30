The Montour County Farm Bureau is hosting a milk giveaway

WASHINGTONVILLE – Another milk giveaway is scheduled in our area, this time in Montour County. About two months ago, you’ll remember a milk giveaway in Shamokin Dam, now the Montour County Farm Bureau is hosting a giveaway Wednesday afternoon, 1-5pm.

Farm Bureau President Georgia Pfleegor tells us, they’ll giveaway about 1,600 gallons of whole milk, for free, at the Montour-Delong Fairgrounds. She said the giveaway is Coronavirus Food Assistance Program grant funded, it is being put on by the American Dairy Association, and the milk is coming from the Harrisburg Dairies Inc. She said the goal is to help families in need.

Additionally, the dairy association says they’ll giveaway free milkshakes for the first 500 people…and noteworthy; the milkshakes will be the same as the ones at the Pennsylvania Farm Show. The Montour-Delong Fairgrounds is near Washingtonville, along Route 254, at 5848 Broadway Road.