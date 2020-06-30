Road Construction in Union and Northumberland Counties

Work on some busy roads in the Valley

MONTOURSVILLE- PennDOT continues work on some main roads in our region.

In Union County, Route 45/Market Street in Lewisburg work between Eighth and Water Street is being done between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. The work is expected to be done by July 10.

In Nortumberland County, work is underway on Marion Heights Road as crews install a new waterline. Work is being done between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. between Route 54 and the Co-Gen Plant. That work is also to be completed by July 10.