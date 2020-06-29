COVID uncertainty causes anxiety; a local counselor has some tips

SELINSGROVE – There is still a lot of under certainty about COVID-19 and that is leading to an anxious time for many people. Dealing with grocery shortages, wearing masks and canceled events makes the pandemic ‘real’ for everyone. A local counselor has some tips to cope and thrive.

Tara Dively, a Licensed Marriage and Family Counselor from Courtyard Counseling, Selinsgrove tells us, first and foremost, people may want to make sure they are exercising regularly and eating healthy.

Next, she says having someone to talk to is critical, “Finding that support group is also extremely important. Everybody needs an outlet; everyone needs that person they can trust. Finding that sense of connection and that sense of belonging is so important.”

Other steps to help thrive during the pandemic, have an expressive hobby like artwork or cooking, and find something good each day for which to be grateful. She says those hobbies can help you to regain some control over our lives.

“People were growing gardens, I would love to see some of these gardens now, I’m sure that was a good way to control your environment. Organize your book shelves, do things around the house to gain back that sense of control,” Dively said.

Finally, Tara Dively, a Licensed Marriage and Family Counselor from Courtyard Counseling, Selinsgrove, says limit your exposure to social media, and screen out individuals who trigger anxiety for you. You can hear her entire interview on the WKOK podcast page.