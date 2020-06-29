Five new COVID-19 cases in our region, about 500 new PA cases

HARRISBURG – The state department of health is out with their daily update on the COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, and they report no major increases locally. Statewide, 492 new cases are reported, the statewide total is 85,988, and eight new deaths are reported in Pennsylvania.

In Northumberland County, now 302 residents have tested positive, that is an increase of three people from the day before. There have been five deaths from COVID-19 reported in Northumberland County.

Monday in Harrisburg, the department said two new cases have been confirmed in Union County. Their total is 92 and they have previously reported two deaths. Snyder County has no new cases reported today; their total is 65 with two deaths. Montour County is up to 73 cases and no deaths.

Allegheny County had 83 new cases today, slightly less than the nearly 100 cases Sunday. Bars and restaurants are going back on restricted sales as of Tuesday night. Dr. Rachel Levine, the state health secretary, said “As nearly the entire state is now in the green phase, we must remain committed to protecting against COVID-19.”

“Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, the virus has not gone away. Each of us has a responsibility to continue to protect ourselves, our loved ones and others by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing and washing our hands frequently. Together we can protect our most vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our essential workers and our healthcare system,” she said.