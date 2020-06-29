Northumberland County Sheriff and police looking for fugitive

Mount Carmel man at large; several bench warrants for his arrest

SUNBURY – Area police are looking for a Mount Carmel man who fled when a sheriff attempted to take him into custody. The Northumberland County Sheriff’s Office says they went to the home of 24-year old Jacob Wondoloski to take him into custody on several bench warrants from Northumberland, Columbia and Schuylkill counties. It happened Wednesday around 2 p.m.

That’s when police say Wondoloski fled the home on West Fifth Street in Mount Carmel and ran into a wooded area on foot. A witness reported seeing him getting into a vehicle and leaving the area.

Wondoloski is now charged with flight to avoid apprehension, obstructing the administration of law and disorderly conduct. Charges were filed Thursday. Wondoloski remains at large and anyone with information should contact police.