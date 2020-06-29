Watsontown’s ‘If Not Us, Then Who’ rally had some pushback Sunday

WATSONTOWN – The group ‘If Not Us, Then Who?’ held a rally with hundreds of participants and this time there were a few counter protesters. Main Street was blocked in Watsontown during the chanting and remarks during the rally.

There were some people on the sidelines opposing the demonstrators, including this woman and her children pointing out to the protesters, that it was democrats who started the Ku Klux Klan, “Democrats started the KKK! Shut up! Listen; Democrats started the KKK!”

Police kept the small group of counter protesters separate from the main rally.